Bantala: A tusker was electrocuted while two persons were killed in elephant attacks in separate incidents in Angul and Keonjhar districts, Forest officials said Saturday.

In the first incident, a tusker was electrocuted after it came in contact with the solar fencing of a farmer’s farmhouse at Talasira village under Pampasar forest section and Bantala forest range in Angul forest division, late Friday night.

After reports surfaced, Forest officials arrested the farmer Ranjan Kumar Sahu, holding him responsible for the animal’s death.

The animal, aged about 30, was electrocuted when it came to feed on mangoes in the village, Bantala forester Prasanna Kumar Sahu said.

Reports said that elephant herds frequently stray into the villages under the Bantala forest range due to food shortages in the forests.

In the second incident, an elderly man, Prasanna Nayak, was trampled to death when he was collecting mangoes from an orchard at Kanaloi, Bhagamunda village under Chhendipada forest range in Angul district.

On seeing the elephant, Prasanna tried to run away, but the animal picked him up with its tusks and battered him to death.

The incident sparked tension in the area as forest ranger Subhara Suchismita Sahu and other officials reached the spot and held talks with the irate villagers.

They relented after the ranger assured the bereaved family of compensation and other benefits. Similarly, a 60-year-old man, Rabi Mohanta, was killed in a tusker attack at Jalpaposhi village under Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar district Friday night when he was returning home from Neklapalai village.

The tusker has killed three persons in the area during the last 10 days, sources said. Forester Rajendra Jena and elephant squad members were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment after locals beat them when they visited the spot.

