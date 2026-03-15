Dhenkanal: A tusker died after being electrocuted in Bimbol village under the Sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district early Saturday morning.

Forest officials have detained one person in connection with the incident and are questioning him. According to Forest department sources, the elephant came in contact with a live wire installed around farmland to protect crops from wild animals.

The incident occurred in a garden owned by Kailash Pradhan at Hatibari in Bimbol village. Pradhan had cultivated maize, cucumber and other vegetables on the land. To safeguard the crops from wildlife intrusion, he had installed solar fencing around the field.

However, a lone tusker reportedly entered the field at dawn to feed on maize and accidentally came into contact with the wire. The fence had allegedly become charged with electricity, leading to the animal’s death on the spot.

On receiving information, Forest Department personnel rushed to the site and began an investigation. Offi cials detained Pradhan for questioning as part of the probe. Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kumar Kar said electric current had been illegally drawn from a nearby lift irrigation (LI) point by hooking the line to the fence.

The elephant was estimated to be around 25 to 30 years old. Kar said the detained person is being questioned and, if found guilty, will be forwarded to court Sunday. Further investigation into the incident is underway.