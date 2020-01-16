Mumbai: Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande is an extremely gorgeous and talented actress in the TV industry also.

Like other actors, she keeps sharing her hot, luscious photos on social media platforms to the delight of her fans. Recently, she shared pictures of her with boyfriend Vicky Jain, who is a businessman. These pictures are also very adorable and cute indeed and will certainly make head turn.

Take a look:

Prior to this relationship, Ankita had dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput and they were in a live-in relationship for a lengthy period before call it quits in 2016.

Ankita started her TV career in 2006 as a participant in the talent-hunt reality show ‘Idea Zee Cinestars’. In 2009, she started working for Ekta Kapoor’s romantic-drama series Pavitra Rishta. She was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika.

Ankita has also participated in celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4) on Sony TV.

As of September 2019, she is shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Baaghi 3, in which she is playing Shraddha Kapoor’s elder sister. In November 2019, Ankita was offered the female lead in Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre after Kriti Kharbanda opted out of the film.