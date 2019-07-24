Mumbai: TV actress Drashti Dhami, who is currently vacationing in Spain with husband Neeraj Khemka, shared a picture of hers wherein she is seen sharing a passionate lip-lock with her hubby. Drashti and Neeraj are seen twinning in white in the pic.

Drashti captioned the post as, “Love, kisses & Summertime madness”.

The gorgeous actress Drashti always manages to turn heads with her style. In the picture, Drashti wore a white t-shirt along with black denim shorts. She added glam to her look with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and a hat. She captioned the pic as, “Fun Day”

She is currently vacationing in Spain with her husband Neeraj Khemka. The two are spending some romantic moments in Ibiza.