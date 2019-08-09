Mumbai: TV actress Shveta Salve took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture on social media account where she can be seen nursing her daughter Arya.

The actress, who is popular for her TV shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Left Right Left, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa shared a throwback picture on her social media account and in her long post shared how it took a lot of time to convince herself to share the picture as she feared of being trolled. However, leaving her fears behind, Shveta not only posted the picture, but also shared a heart-touching note.

She wrote, “I contemplated a lot whether I should post this image or not … Whether Arya will grow up and be embarrassed about it .. whether I’ll get trolled by people who will judge me , call me names or just be obnoxious with their degrading sexual comments….But then I took a long look at this picture again and all I saw was the look in my baby’s eyes and how she and I were connected in this sacred moment . This bond is strong and so precious .. you can see the vulnerability in her eyes , her trust in her Mamma who she knows will nurture her , protect her and will always be there by her side. This is that moment of Truth , of courage and of an everlasting togetherness and I am proud of it . #worldbreastfeedingweek #liquidgold #freedomtofeed

Shveta is happily married to Hermit Sethi for over 7 years now and she delivered a baby girl on August 10, 2016.