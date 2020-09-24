Mumbai: Maharashtra is one of the affected states by COVID-19. People from all walks of life have been hit by the virus including film stars. A number of film and TV stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Malaika Arora have been infected by the COVID-19 virus. The latest to join the ever-growing list is television actress Shweta Tiwari. She has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shooting of films, TV serials and advertisements had remained suspended for more than four months to prevent the spread of the virus. However, with shooting resuming in August, more and more people associated with the glam world are getting infected by the disease.

According to reports, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame actress Shweta Tiwari was not well for a few days. After which she got tested for COVID-19 and the test result has come positive.

According to reports, Shweta has sent her son Reyansh to stay with her father Abhinav Kohli. Her daughter Palak however is staying with her in the same house. The actress is taking proper care of her health and is in isolation.

Shweta is one of the most popular television actresses in India. She has also worked in many Bhojpuri and Hindi films.

It should be stated here that in the past few months, many television celebs have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are Parth Samthan, Himani Shivpuri, Seranu Parikh, Sara Khan, Rajesh Khattar, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Sachin Tyagi.