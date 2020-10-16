Mumbai: Actor Arjun Mathur has pledged to donate his organs, and says he also wishes to encourage young people and bust myths around the cause.

For Arjun, getting associated with a cause of organ donation was more of a personal affair. His elder brother suffered from an ailment that left him in the need of a kidney. They had to wait for many years to find a donor. In early 2020, the actor’s family managed to find the right match and his brother was operated on.

“Organ donation is a cause I feel strongly about. It’s disturbing to see a noble cause like this still being clouded by myths and misinformation that is leading to reluctance and apprehension among people. It is about time we, as a society, work towards fixing this issue and trigger a positive change,” said Arjun, who is the cause ambassador for “MTV-ORGAN Daan”.

Recently, Arjun was nominated for an International Emmy Award at the upcoming 2020 edition of the global gala. He made the cut in the Best Performance By An Actor list for his role of the gay wedding planner Karan Mehra in the web series Made In Heaven.

Arjun will soon shoot for season two of The Gone Game.