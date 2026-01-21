Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will address a key meeting of party functionaries January 25, marking his return to a formal political platform after nearly a month.

The meeting has generated significant interest among party workers and political observers, as it comes at a crucial stage ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected in the coming months.

Vijay last spoke at a party-related event in December, when he participated in Christmas celebrations. Since then, he has maintained public silence despite being at the centre of several developments that have kept him in the political spotlight. His decision to convene and address a structured organisational meeting on January 25 is therefore being viewed as an important moment for TVK as it accelerates its election preparations.

Over the past month, Vijay has faced multiple issues that have attracted widespread attention. These include the controversy surrounding the censor certification of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur road accident case, in which a youth was killed.

While these matters have triggered intense media debate and political discussion, Vijay has so far refrained from offering any public response.

According to party sources, the January 25 meeting will bring together key TVK executives and grassroots-level functionaries. The discussions are expected to focus on organisational strengthening, election preparedness, campaign strategy, and the party’s political positioning ahead of the Assembly polls.

With the election notification likely within a few months, the leadership is keen to ensure that the party machinery is fully mobilised. There is also growing anticipation among TVK cadres over whether Vijay will use the January 25 platform to address the Jana Nayagan censorship issue or the ongoing CBI investigation.

Party workers believe that any statement from the party chief could help dispel speculation and energise the cadre.

Political observers say the January 25 meeting could offer early signals about Vijay’s electoral approach, including his stand on alliances and campaign messaging, making it a closely watched event in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

IANS