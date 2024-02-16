Los Angeles: Actress Kristen Stewart says she can’t wait to become a mother with fiancee Dylan Meyer but adds she is “scared” of childbirth.

The 33-year-old former Twilight star and her 36-year-old screenwriter and actress partner, whom she got engaged to in 2021, are starting “preparations for how they might go about getting pregnant”.

The couple, according to Rolling Stone, have “discussed the possibility of carrying each other’s embryos”.

Of the couple’s baby plans, Stewart told the magazine: “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no way that I don’t start acquiring kids. And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I want that to happen.”

The ‘Spencer’ star has no fears about being pregnant, but even just the thought of giving birth petrifies her, with Kristen comparing it to being on a major trip, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I’m so scared of childbirth, it’s crazy. Have you ever been too on drugs where you’ve suddenly needed to be on your hands and knees? I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed — I obviously self-medicate — but I don’t like hard drugs. And I’ve tried—a lot. I just can’t deal.”

As for the pair’s wedding, they don’t see themselves having a “big” ceremony.

Stewart said: “We’re probably just going to do it soon. We just are busy trying to make movies because they’re our babies.”

Elsewhere, the actress said she finds it “weird” and annoying being asked about her relationship with her ‘Twilight’ co-star Robert Pattinson, 37, who she split from in 2013.

She said: “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that, because it’s weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘(redacted) A, man! I don’t know!’”