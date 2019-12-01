KONARK: Five-day-long annual Konark Festival of classical dance commenced in a traditional note with lighting the lamp by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and others here Sunday.

Minister, Sports and Youth Affairs, Tusar Kanti Behera, chairman, OTDC, Srimayee Mishra, secretary, Tourism, Vishal Kumar Dev, director Sachin Rama Chandra Yadhav and collector, Puri Balwant Singh among others graced the occasion.

The formal inauguration was followed by classical Odissi and Kathak dance recital. Srjan came up with ‘Vande Suryam’ a prayer to the Sun God the presiding deity of ‘Arka Kshetra, Konark. Then the pure dance Pallavi, set to Rag Hansadhwani was staged followed by a choreography on Devi Bhagabati’s various facets.

The concluding item of Srjan was ‘Vande Mataram’ on the composition of Bankim Chandra Chatopadhyaya. Guru Shama Bhate and troupe presented Orision to the Sun God in the choreography ‘Surya Vandana’ in Kathak. It was followed by ‘Thal Roopak’ in 7 beats under the pure dance recital.

The next composition was Kaliya Mardan, an enactment of Krishna’s childhood activity, full of miracles and divine dispersion. Then ‘Thal Teentaal’ in Drutlaya was recited in Kathak ensemble followed by Chaturang’ in Raag-Kedar amalgamating four components of Kathak- tarana, sargam, Sahitya and nrittabols. The concluding item was ‘Baje Mruliya Baje’ and choreography on the devotional song relating Krishna’s Spell on Radha.

Sadhana Sribastav and Dr. Mrutyunjaya Rath at the evening show with the assistance of Sangita Gosain and Ratikant Pattnaik.

