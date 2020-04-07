Bhubaneswar: Twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi urged Tuesday oil majors Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to maintain uninterrupted home delivery of LPG cylinders. There will be no restrictions on movement of vehicle carrying LPG cylinders. The dealers facing problems can get in touch with local police station for assistance, Sudhanshu Sarangi said.

The 21-day lockdown enforced in India to prevent the spread of coronavirus has created panic among people all across the country. They feel that there will be an acute shortage of essential commodities. With LPG cylinders being the main source of cooking people are apprehensive that the supply will be hit hard due to the lockdown. The demand for LPG has surged in the country with most of the people staying indoors and eating home-cooked food.

“LPG cylinders have become a part and parcel of life now. Without it we cannot survive. We are just hoping that the supply of LPG cylinders remain uninterrupted,” said a home-maker of this city on condition of anonymity

