Caracas: Powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela in quick succession Wednesday evening killed at least 32 people and injured 700, the nation’s acting president said, as communities across the South American country sustained damage.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers search collapsed buildings and emergency crews reach devastated areas after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck shortly after 6 pm.

Rodriguez declared a state of emergency in an address to the nation late Wednesday and said the quakes caused damage in several states. The casualty figures released early Thursday excluded the state of La Guaira, which Rodriguez described as a “disaster zone” and the area hardest hit.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed there, about 30 kilometres north of Caracas, and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives,” she said.

The earthquakes, among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century, roiled the region, with buildings evacuated in cities and areas impacted as far as Brazil’s Amazon about 1,700 kilometres from Venezuela’s capital Caracas.

Venezuela’s state-run VTV showed footage early Thursday of three children, covered in dust but alive, being pulled from the rubble in hard-hit La Guaira.

The earthquakes damaged and closed Simon Bolivar International Airport near Caracas, the country’s main airport, Rodriguez said, adding that schools were cancelled and subway and natural gas services in Caracas were not operating. She urged Venezuelans to use a government app to report damage.

Country hit twice by large quakes

The US Geological Survey initially said the first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit west of Moron on the Caribbean coast about 168 kilometres west of Caracas with a depth of 22 kilometres.

The USGS reported a 7.5-magnitude earthquake just a minute later. The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometres with an epicentre 16 kilometers southwest of Moron.

In the coastal state of Falcon, Gov Victor Clark said 32 people were hospitalised and 15 people were trapped.

International assistance offered

Offers of help were made by various governments including Argentina, Chile, Panama and Uruguay.

US Secretary of State Rubio said in a post on X early Thursday that the United States is “immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.”

Rodriguez thanked US President Donald Trump and said in an X post later that she spoke with Rubio by phone without sharing details. She also expressed thanks to the leaders of various nations who have sent messages of support.

Rodriguez said Thursday that Qatar, Mexico and El Salvador had already sent rescue personnel.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, once diametrically opposed to Venezuela’s government, said in a post on X Wednesday night that he had offered aid.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said he had ordered the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to help respond to the emergency.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, who less than a week ago declared a state of emergency in his country following weeks of anti-government protests, said his country stood ready to provide assistance.

‘We all had to leave our houses’

Television broadcasts showed rescue workers using power tools on collapsed structures and dozens of people spending the night in parked cars, subway stations and other public places to heed warnings to avoid damaged structures. Collapsed buildings, toppled electric poles and debris blocked streets.

During the quakes, people evacuated swaying buildings in Caracas, many visibly shocked as they saw collapsed walls that left furniture visible from the street.

“It started off gently and then gradually grew, and in the end, we all had to leave our houses, go outside and gather together,” Caracas resident Hector Ricci said.

Roberto Gama said his building in Caracas “really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong.”

Cellphone service was unavailable across parts of Venezuela, which deepened the distress of many families, particularly among the more than 7.7 million people who have left the country.

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, in exile after leaving Venezuela in December, sent wishes on X for “strength, serenity, and solidarity.”

Venezuela Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake could be felt in several states and asked motorists to give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

“We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” Cabello said. “Be very careful with children and the elderly. Call each other and check that no one has been harmed.”

Earthquakes impact the region

Buildings in Manaus, Belem and Macapa in Brazil’s Amazon were evacuated, according to TV Globo. The earthquakes also were felt in Colombia’s Caribbean and northeast regions.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued several tsumani alerts after the earthquakes that were quickly lifted, with the centre later reporting there was no tsunami threat.

Strong earthquakes are unusual in Venezuela despite sitting near multiple fault lines at its position straddling the South American and Caribbean plates.

Quakes are frequent in other countries on Latin America’s Pacific coast including Mexico and Chile, which sit along the seismically active tectonic belt known as the Ring of Fire, an area that the USGS said is responsible for 90 per cent of earthquakes.