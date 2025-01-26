Mumbai: Author Twinkle Khanna, wife of Hindi film superstar Akshay Kumar, has defended actress Kareena Kapoor Khan following allegations that she was intoxicated during the recent stabbing incident involving her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Khanna took to Instagram Sunday to express her thoughts, criticizing society’s tendency to blame wives for any issues related to their husbands. In her post, she highlighted the recurring pattern of blaming women in public relationships for their partners’ actions or circumstances.

“This Sunday it’s all about why wives are not considered number 1 except when it comes to taking the blame,” Khanna wrote. “After an actor was stabbed, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn’t been at home or had been too intoxicated to help him during the assault. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife, an all-too-familiar pattern.”

Khanna pointed out other examples of women being unfairly blamed in similar situations, such as Yoko Ono during the Beatles’ split, Melania Trump facing criticism for her husband’s policies, and Anushka Sharma being blamed when Virat Kohli gets out. She emphasized that this issue affects not only high-profile couples but also women in everyday life.

“If your husband gains too much weight, you’re not taking care of his health; if he loses too many kilos, you’re not feeding him well. If he’s caring, they’ll claim you’ve manipulated him; if he’s indifferent, they’ll blame you for not handling him right,” she wrote. “In this context, I suppose it’s accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head.”

Khanna also discussed how she feels about being referred to as a “star wife,” describing her annoyance at the label. “Sitting for an interview, I am asked, ‘You are a star wife; tell us what it’s like?’ While my first instinct is to bite the reporter’s index finger, I reply, ‘I am not sure that an entity like ‘star wife’ exists…'” she shared.

She added that she is often blamed for differences in political views between her and her husband. “It’s almost like people believe he isn’t my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, ‘Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti,'” she quipped.

Khanna’s remarks come as part of an ongoing debate about the scrutiny women in the public eye face and the expectations placed upon them.

