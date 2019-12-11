Mumbai: Fans cannot keep calm as it is the 97th birthday of veteran actor and Bollywood’s first superstar Dilip Kumar. Popularly known as ‘The Tragedy King’, Dilip Kumar is one of the versatile actors in the industry and is irreplaceable.

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar is known for his stage name. He marked his debut as an actor with Jwar Bhata, and since then, he has been a part of many successful films.

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

DILIP KUMAR turns 97 !

he debuted in ‘Jwar Bhata’ (1944) & featured in 60+ films. birthday wishes to the greatest of all ..living legend !#DilipKumar @TheDilipKumar 💐 pic.twitter.com/ePCFIRbEsQ — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 11, 2019

In a career spanning over five decades, Dilip Kumar has worked in over 150 films. Some of his spectacular performances in films are still etched in our minds. He is one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and there’s no second doubt about that! After delivering commendable performances in films such as Daur, Yahudi, Kohinoor, Ram Aur Shyam among others, in 1976, Kumar went on a five year-long break from films. Later, he returned with a bang.

Happy birthday #DilipKumar sir.

Wish you good health and prosperity.#SalmanKhan Bhai always looked up to him and respected his stature. Thank you for being inspiration to many and you truly are evergreen superstar sir. pic.twitter.com/F47ZnmKngl — Dabangg3 (@bEiNgCiNeMaTic) December 11, 2019

Happy Birthday 💐 #DilipKumar ji Have a wonderful happy, healthy birthday and many more to come.💕💕🙏 @TheDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/98wBKrLyNl — ZAKIR KHAN (@MyZakirKhan) December 11, 2019

Wishing the legend @TheDilipKumar #DilipKumar Sirji a Very Happy 97th Birthday may you have a wonderful Birthday stay Healthy and Blessed 🎂🎂🎉🎉❤️😊❤️😘😘 From SRK fan @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SRKUniverse @SRKFC_PUNE pic.twitter.com/JaE16VmJ1f — Shamsuddin Khan (@Shamsu78600) December 11, 2019

The actor continued his career playing leading roles in films such as Shakti, Karma, Saudagar among others. He is a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar.

Earlier, taking his happiness to Twitter, the 96-year-old Dilip Kumar addressed Lata as his “choti behen”, and wrote, “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata.”

Not only Dilip and Lata, the photo also has Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu in it. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding Lata’s hands, as the three of them smile for the camera.