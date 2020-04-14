Bhubaneswar: Two men were put behind the bars Saturday at a place near Rajkot for supposedly running a paan-masala delivery via drone during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The service of delivering paan-masala was going on in Morbi town, near Rajkot and around 195 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

According to a report in The Quint, the accused, recognized as Hiren, 29 and Ravim 42, would secure parcels of tobacco and paan masala to rambles and deliver it to the regular customers’ rooftops.

The police started an enquiry after a video surfaced and held the two accused. In any case, following their arrests Saturday evening, they were released on bail Sunday.

Gujarat is among the main states which have put the drones to work to keep a close watch in neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A team of drone volunteers by Ahmedabad-based business person, Nikhil Methiya, has been doing the vigil for the state administration as well as municipalities. They have also used the drones to deliver medicines.