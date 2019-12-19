Khordha: In a joint operation against drug peddling, the Quick Action Team of Twin City Commissionerate Police and Jatni police Wednesday night arrested two drug peddlers after conducting a raid at Gangapada area under Jatni police limits in Khurda district.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Pahadsingh (25) of Pana Baraja area in Khordha district and Shaikh Sabir (38) of Jaleswar area in Balasore district.

According to local Excise officials, acting on a tip-off, the QAT team intercepted the motorcycle the peddlers were riding and seized a packet containing about 12 grams of brown sugar, Rs 12,600 in cash and three mobile phones from their possession.

The held peddlers have been charged under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the cops said.

The investigation led by sub-inspector Suchismita Khandel is underway.

PNN