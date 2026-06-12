Keonjhar/Hatadihi: Anandapur police in Keonjhar district arrested two persons on charge of trafficking tribal minors to Tamil Nadu by luring them with promises of high-paying jobs, police said Thursday. The accused were identified as Akshaya Das (48) of Bhadrak district and Sritam Jena (24) of Anandapur area in Keonjhar district. The accused were produced before a local court, and further investigation is underway, Anandapur SDPO Kamal Kumar Panda said. Police arrested them under different sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Child Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act. According to police, the accused allegedly persuaded a tribal boy and a tribal girl from the area to travel to Tamil Nadu with the promise of monthly salaries of Rs 30,000.

However, after reaching there, the victims were reportedly deprived of proper living conditions and basic facilities. Instead of the promised wages, they were allegedly paid only Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. They were also harassed, confined and threatened whenever they objected. State coordinator of Bharatiya Human Rights Council (BHRC), Herbal Nayak, June 1 alleged that the minors were subjected to physical and mental harassment, kept under confinement and threatened while working outside the state. Based on the complaint, Anandapur police registered a case-163/2026 and launched an investigation.