Chandigarh: Amid the tension at the international border with Pakistan, two persons have been arrested for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and Amritsar in Amritsar, said the Punjab Police Sunday.

The two persons were identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. They were arrested in a significant counter-espionage operation by the Amritsar Rural Police.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, “Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu and alias Happy, currently lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail. They were arrested Saturday. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens,” he said.

“Punjab Police stands strong with the Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action,” he added.

Last week, Amritsar Commissionerate thwarted a potential grenade attack on a police establishments with the arrest of five members of a Pakistan’s ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module linked to foreign-based gangster Jiwan Fauji.

Those arrested were identified as Naresh Kumar alias Babbu, Abhinav Bhagat alias Abhi, Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, and Sunny Kumar, all residents of Haripura in Amritsar and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Police teams had also recovered a hand grenade and a country-made .32 pistol along with five cartridges.

DGP Yadav had said gangster Jiwan Fauji, currently operating from abroad, has been running a terror module in border districts of the state with the help of the arrested accused, who were recruited and radicalised to execute criminal activities. The probe had also revealed that the arrested people were provided with motorcycles and tasked with retrieving weapon consignments from the Ajnala sector. The DGP said the arrested were actively plotting to target police establishments with grenades.

IANS