Bhubaneswar: Two students have been detained by Badagada police for allegedly getting admission into BJB Autonomous College in the Odisha capital by submitting forged disability certificates.

Sources said Thursday that the Badagada police are currently questioning both the students. They are trying to ascertain whether any of the college staff is involved in the forged certificate case.

Earlier Tuesday, principal of the college, Niranjan Rath had lodged FIRs against eight students for furnishing fake certificates to get admission. Efforts are now on trace the others.

The illegal act came to fore after Rath discovered some discrepancies in the documents furnished by the students. He investigated the matter and found that eight had submitted forged disability certificates to get admission to the college.

Badagada police started an investigation into the matter after the college authorities lodged complaints against the offenders.

The Odisha Higher Education Department had earlier January 22 instructed the principals of all colleges across Odisha to lodge FIRs at the local police station against students who have submitted fake disability certificates to get admission.

PNN