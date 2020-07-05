Bhubaneswar: As many as two officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

Both the officials work in the engineering department of BMC as engineers. A driver, who was found to be COVID-19 positive, is the driver of one of the officials.

According to a source, the officials had recently visited a district outside their base. The driver is said to have been infected after coming in contact with one of the officials.

BMC Commissioner Pem Chandra Chaudhary said, “Contact tracing is on. As a precautionary measure, we have sealed the engineering department of the BMC office. We have also asked the staff of the particular department and other departments who came in contact with these engineers and driver to stay in home quarantine”.

“The BMC officials have been sent to the COVID Care Centre. The driver, who was tested positive for COVID-19, is not a staff of BMC,” Chaudhary added.

PNN