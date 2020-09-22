Bangiriposi: Two brothers plunge into the swelling River Budhabalanga to rescue two goats stuck on a rock in the middle of the river. But they find themselves stuck on the same rock along with the goats due to flash floods.

Later, they swim back to safety, showing incredible courage and determination.

This incident occurred in Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj district Monday afternoon. The two brothers being able to swim to the river bank and save their lives have since been a matter of discussion in the locality.

According to the villagers, Upendra Singh and Debendra Singh of Chaulaghori village are cousins. They had gone to the River Budhabalanga to have a bath Monday afternoon.

They spotted two goats stranded on a piece of rock in the middle of the river. The current was not as strong then so they plunged into the river and swam to the rock. And as they were about to return with the goats, the river got swelled all of a sudden due to flash flood, leaving them transfixed.

Some local people spotted them along with the goats on the rock in the middle of the river which was by then in full spate. Though they attempted to rescue the brothers, the strong current of the river thwarted their rescue attempts. They then contacted Bangiriposi fire station. A team led by fire officer Pradeep Patra reached the spot. By then, one hour had already passed since they got stuck in the river. It was when the fire personnel were planning to rescue the brothers, the brother took the villagers and fire personnel by surprise by jumping into the river.

Though they had to struggle a bit to reach the bank swimming against the current, they eventually succeeded, much to the relief to the family members, villagers and the fire personnel as well.

