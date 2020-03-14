Patna: Two persons were critically injured after they were attacked by six unidentified miscreants late Friday night at Jharbeda village under Turumunga police limits of Keonjhar district.

The victims have been identified as Khirod Behera and his daughter.

According to a source, six armed miscreants barged into the under construction house where Khirod lives with his family and attempted to loot at gunpoint. The robbers attacked Khirod and his daughter with a gun as they resisted the loot bid.

The accused men fled the spot after the loot bid failed owing to the brave resistance put up by the father-daughter duo. The victims have immediately rushed to Keonjhar district headquarter hospital for treatment.

On being informed local police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN