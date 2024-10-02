Bhubaneswar: A two-day Odiapreneur, Smart Odisha Hackathon 2.0 concluded at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) here Tuesday. As many as 126 students presented 84 projects on various topics including health and hygiene, social enterprises, agriculture and disaster management.

The event was jointly organised by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and OUTR. The projects were evaluated by experts who declared the students of OAV, Jharg rahi, Nuapada Akankshya Priyadashini Mallik, Manyata Khamari, Mausumi Panigrahi as the winners.

They received Rs 50,000 as prize money. The second position was secured by Seema Mahakul, Shikha Patra, Naveen Mahakul, of Panchayat Govt Higher Secondary School, Kadopada, Barkote, Deogarh and they got prize money of Rs 30,000. Similarly, third prize went to Tapswini Sahu of Sri Chandrasekhar Higher Secondary School, Bantala, Angul who got prize money of Rs 10,000. A consolation prize of Rs 5,000 each was given to five teams for their participation. Higher Secondary Education director Raghuram Iyer said, “Whether you lose or win, the important thing is that you learnt something and broadened your horizon. For me, each one of you is a winner” Council of Higher Secondary Education chairman Ashwini Kumar Mishra said, “Hackathon intended to invent your creativity, dealing with challenges, in finding solutions while presenting your skills by using technology.” OUTR VC Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal said, “Remember that this is not the day of Galileo or Einstein. Rather, it’s time of education and passion and those who are successful in life enjoy their work.”