Nuapada: Alok Sahu of Bongamunda village of Nuapada district was planning to tie the nuptial knot November 10 and was very joyful about it. However, all his plans turned sour after he was critically injured in an acid and knife attack, Thursday night. Sahu is now undergoing treatment at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH). The marriage programme, naturally has been put on hold.

Police informed that the attack happened when Sahu was returning home on a bike with Anil Sahu from Lathore village. The two stopped near a pond at Bongamunda as Anil had to attend to nature’s call.

Sahu stood near the bike and was fiddling with his mobile when a group of 10 people attacked him. They stabbed him with a knife and threw acid on him. Hearing his screams, Anil rushed back to the spot and found Sahu lying on the road writhing in pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Some local sources said that the girl Sahu was to get married to be having an affair with someone else. This might have prompted the attack on Sahu.

