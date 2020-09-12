Los Angeles: Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a parking lot near the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles County, according to officials.

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department said that there was no apparent structure damage in the incident which took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Preliminary information indicates that the single-engine Navion B plane had taken off from the Van Nuys Airport and was heading for Santa Ynez Airport in Santa Barbara County, a Department official was quoted by the City News Service as saying.

A source on the ground who witnessed the incident told CBS Los Angeles that the plane crashed just after takeoff.

He adding that the plane appeared to be in a steep climb and stalled before nose-diving into the parking lot.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

IANS