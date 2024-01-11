Dhenkanal: Two persons were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on near OTPCL colony under Tumusinga police station in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, a source said Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Sahu from Mahuli village and Shivaram Behera from Aghiragoda village.

The injured persons — identified as Kanha Sahu from Baisinga village and Bapun Sahu from Aghiragoda village — were under treatment at the time of filing this report.

According to the source, the mishap took place when Sagar Sahu was riding his two-wheeler towards Mahuli village and crashed head-on with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

On being informed, cops from Tumusinga police station rushed to the spot and admitted four victims to Kamakhyanagar Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment. However, two of them succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Locals demanded government help for the families of the deceased persons.

PNN