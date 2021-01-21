Bargarh: A woman and her four-year-old daughter died on the spot in a tragic road mishap that took place near Burdda area under Bheden block in Bargarh district Thursday. The husband of the woman sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to a source, the two-wheeler they were riding had a head-on collision with a sand-laden tractor.

The deceased were identified as Satwanjali Barik (40) and Prateeksha (4) from Bendra village in Bolangir district. The deceased’s injured husband—Mandhata Barik, who was riding the motorcycle–has been hospitalized.

Source said, the trio was coming towards Bheden. As they were nearing Burdda, Mandhata due to some reasons lost control over the vehicle and collided head-on with the tractor coming from the opposite direction.

Earlier in the day, in an unrelated road mishap that took place near Gopalmal Chhak on Kantamal-Manmunda road in Boudh district, at least three members of a family were killed and another sustained grievous injuries.

According to an eyewitness, a woman along with her two children, including a minor, was on her way to Palasagora area in the district in an auto-rickshaw. Near Gopalmal Chowk, a pitch-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw leading to the mishap.

The three deceased were identified as Surusuta Nag (50), Bela Nag (25) and Bablu Nag (13). The auto driver, identified as Ganesh Tandi (40), was seriously injured.

