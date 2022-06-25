Oslo:Two people were killed and several others severely injured during a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo, police in the Norwegian capital said on Saturday.

The police said suspected shooter has been arrested but did not immediately reveal the motive behind the shooting, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the BBC, there were reports of gunfire at the London Pub, a popular gay bar, as well as near the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway at about 1 a.m.

The shooting comes as Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

In response to the shooting, Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said the incident had shaken the country, adding that: “Norway is a community of trust where everyone should feel safe outside on a Saturday night.”

No other details of the incident was immediately available.