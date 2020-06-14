Kuanrmunda: Two young men were killed after lightning struck them near Lodosera culvert of Khukhundubahal panchayat under this police limits in Sundargarh district Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as 22 years old Binit Dungdung of Rachakona village under Thetheitangar police limits in Jharkhand and 25 years old Bodh Kerketa, a resident of Geleibahal under Bargaon police limits in Sundargarh district. While Binit used to work as a JCB helper, Bodh as a labourer.

On being informed Kuanrmunda police reached the spot, registered two unnatural death cases and seized the bodies for postmortem. Police said the post-mortem would be done only after their family members reached here.

According to the police, among others, Binit and Bodh were engaged at a culvert construction work as contractual labourers. It was raining Sunday morning. The mishap took place when they were bringing water from a nearby tube-well. Few moments after the lightning strike, the other labourers spotted them lying motionless near the culvert.

PNN