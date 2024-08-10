Balasore: At least two persons died and three others were injured in a lightning strike in Odsiha’s Balasore district Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Raipitambar village under the Soro Police Station limits when they were working on their paddy fields, an officer said.

They were brought to the Soro community health centre by villagers and their family members, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The condition of the three injured is stated to be critical and are undergoing treatment.

Soro Police Station Inspector In-Charge Prabhanshu Mishra said a case has been registered and the bodies would be sent for post-mortem examinations.

PTI