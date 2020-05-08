Dhenkanal: Two tanker drivers were found dead in mysterious circumstances at the gate of Shakti Sugar Company here Friday. The factory is located adjacent to National Highway 55 passing through this town.

There were three tankers which were parked close to the factory. The drivers were sleeping inside their respective vehicles. While two were found dead, the third was discovered in an unconscious condition. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. Later he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. The identities of all the three are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, the three tankers had come from a Khurda-based liquor company to procure spirit from Shakti Sugar Company. However, they got stuck here due to the lockdown. Locals were also aware of the situation.

So when the drivers did not come out of their vehicles, they decided to look into the matter. Not finding any response from the drivers, they informed the police.

On arrival, police brought out the three drivers out of their vehicles and sent them to the DHH here. Two were pronounced dead on arrival while the third was admitted.

Police have sent the bodies of the dead drivers for post-mortem. Only after the reports come the case of their deaths can be ascertained, police said.

