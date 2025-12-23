Bonai/Lahunipara: A young man and a woman drowned in Brahmani river near Biratola temple under Chandiposh police limits in Sundargarh district Monday.
The deceased were identifi ed as Gyanendra Swain and D Monalisa Rao, both residents of Rourkela area.
Chandiposh police registered two unnatural death cases (23/25 and 24/25) and began an investigation.
Locals spotted a motorcycle and clothes lying near the riverbank around 10am and alerted the police and Fire Services personnel.
Police recovered them from the water body and rushed them to Bonai sub-divisional hospital, where they were declared dead.