Baripada: At least two farmers died in a lightning strike Tuesday while working in a paddy field in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The incident took place at Dumapada village in Betnoti area in the afternoon, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Siba Hansda (33) and Gobinda Mohanta (52).

Inspector-in-Charge of Betnoti police station, Sasmita Mohanta, said an unnatural death case has been registered, and the bodies were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, for postmortem.

PTI