Patana: Two farmers were killed after lightning struck them during a thunderstorm on their farmland at Talanga village under this block in Keonjhar district, Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ishwar Chandra Barik, 38, and Chandra sekhar Mohanta, 35, residents of the same village under Khireitangar panchayat. A pall of gloom descended in the village with people mourning the untimely death of the two farmers.

The farmers were leaving for homes after sowing seeds on their farmlands in afternoon when lightning occurred during a thunderstorm and snatched away their lives. Both collapsed on their farmland and died.

Soon after, family members informed the Turumunga police, which sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case in this connection, IIC Baidyanath Sahu said.