Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged two police complaints against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts for his comments that anti-CAA protesters ‘were shot like dogs’, police and party sources said Tuesday.

Senior TMC leader and state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said Tuesday that party activists have lodged a police complaint against Ghosh for his controversial remark.

“The common people are living in fear. Some are apprehending that Dilip Ghosh might kill them or shoot them. So a police complaint has been filed at Habra police station in North 24 Parganas, which is being treated as a FIR,” informed Mullick.

The second police complaint has been filed by a TMC leader in Ranaghat area of Nadia district. “We have received the complaint. We are looking into it,” Nadia district police said.

Ghosh has kicked up a row with his remark at a public meeting in Nadia district Sunday that ‘anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states’, provoking criticism from political rivals as well as his own partymen.

Agencies