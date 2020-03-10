Patna: Turumunga police in Keonjhar district Tuesday started an investigation after two friends died under mysterious conditions at Rajnagar village under Patna block in this district late Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Ardhendu Dash, son of Akshaya Kumar Dash of Deulia Sahi in Rajnagar village and Muna Naik of Nuakhaman Dhipa Sahi.

Family sources said, the boys had had their dinner at a local eatery following which Ardhendu returned home late at night. Later, he had complained of stomach ache and nausea.

Family members of Ardhendu admitted him at Turumunga primary health centre (PHC). Later, he breathed his last while being shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

Muna, meanwhile, could not even reach his home. He was found dead near Rajnagar Andhari temple.

A pall of gloom descended the village as the news broke. Fellow villagers have demanded a high-level probe into the matter. The police said the postmortem report would help them solve the case.

