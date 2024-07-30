Jharkhand/Rourkela: Two persons from Odisha were killed after 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand Tuesday, a source said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Kumar Samal and OT Bikash Rao. Both of them hailed from Rourkela, the source added.

The source added that at least 50 people were injured in the accident.

The Howrah-CSMT Express (train number 12810) derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations at around 4 am, 80 km from Jamshedpur in the Chakradharpur railway division of Jharkhand.

Railway teams were engaged in rescue and relief operations, and many injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Senior officials from the Chakradharpur railway division, along with a relief train, have reached the accident site.

The Senior DCM (Divisional Commercial Manager) of Chakradharpur Division, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, confirmed the accident.

According to the Seraikela district administration, two passengers have died, and the injured have been taken to hospitals by buses.

The train operations on the Tatanagar-Chakradharpur section of the South Eastern Railway have been completely halted due to the accident.

Several trains have been cancelled, and some are being run on alternative routes.

