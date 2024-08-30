Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment after convicting them of raping a woman during a robbery in 2018.

The Fast Track Special Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the two convicts.

Two other accused were yet to be arrested.

Four men committed robbery in a house in village under Baisinga police station on September 8, 2018. They also raped a woman by threatening that they would kill her 7-year-old son.

The dacoits also took photographs of the act using their mobile phones.

The judgment was based on the statement of 10 witnesses and several documents, Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik said.

PTI