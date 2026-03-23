Bhubaneswar: Amidst the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis, Police arrested two persons for stealing gas cylinders from a house in the Nayapalli area, officials said Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rutubir Digal (24) of Paningia village under Tikabali police station from Kandhamal and Chagul Sandil (20) from Jajpur, both residents in the Nayapalli area.

The theft took place around 4 a.m. March 17 at the residence of Pruthu Singh, located at N-3, Plot No 52, IRC Village.

On the basis of a written complaint lodged by Singh, Nayapalli police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Unidentified miscreants had allegedly stolen two filled LPG cylinders from Singh’s home.

CCTV footage from a neighbouring house indicated the involvement of two or more persons in the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, cops conducted a raid near CRP Square and held both the accused.

The police later found the stolen gas cylinders in their possession.

The duo failed to produce any valid documents for the seized cylinders and later confessed to the theft act, police said.

The accused were forwarded to the court Sunday.