Nuapada: Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Nuapada district’s Tikrapada village under Komna police station limits. The arrests were made Saturday following the recovery of the woman’s body from a village pond.

The deceased, identified as Hiradei Paharia, was allegedly murdered for her old-age pension money.

The accused have been named as Gandaram Paharia, 35, of Tikrapada village, and Kiran Paharia, 22, from Bharuamunda village under Lathor police station in Bolangir district.

Addressing a press conference at Komna police station, Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra provided details of the investigation. According to police, Hiradei Paharia had been receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,500. She had previously been giving some of the amount to her neighbour, Gandaram.

However, she stopped the payments and began assisting another individual, Budu Paharia. Enraged and driven by jealousy, Gandaram allegedly conspired to kill Hiradei. He enlisted the help of Kiran, who had been staying with his sister in Tikrapada village.

PNN