Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman at a beauty parlour in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police said.

The beauty parlour owner, 51, and his 52-year-old staff were apprehended after the woman lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station.

The accused “lured” the woman with the promise of employment at the parlour, and allegedly raped her, a police officer said.

Her medical examination has been conducted and an investigation is underway, he said.