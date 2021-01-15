Morena: Police have taken into custody two out of the seven accused in the spurious liquor case that has claimed 24 lives so far in this district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said Friday. The duo was identified by the police as Brijkishore Sharma and Ramvir Rathore. They were allegedly involved in selling the spurious liquor. Both of them had also consumed the spurious liquor. They were among those who fell sick and are currently hospitalized, informed Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Chambal Range, Rajesh Hinganka. Post custody, Sharma and Rathore are under watch in hospitals in Gwalior and here.

The five other accused in the case are absconding and a search is on to arrest them, stated Hinganka.

Also read: 12 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’ Morena district

So far, 24 people have died in Morena district after drinking what was suspected to be spurious liquor. Besides, 15 people are currently undergoing treatment in different government hospitals here and Gwalior. They had consumed the liquor Monday night.

The affected people are from Manpur, Pahawali and their surrounding villages.

A three-member team, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, reached Manpur and other affected areas Thursday to conduct a probe into the hooch tragedy.

Police had registered a case against the seven accused who are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.