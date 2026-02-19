Puri: Kumbharapada and Baselisahi police in Puri Thursday arrested two persons and seized banned gutkha and pan masala products worth lakhs of rupees during raids.

The accused have been identified as R. Lokanath Reddy and Ramchandra Malu (61).

The action was taken as part of “Operation Chakra,” a drive being conducted across the city under the direction of the Puri Superintendent of Police to curb crime and criminal activities. Teams from various police stations carried out raids at multiple locations.

Similar raids were conducted at several retail and wholesale gutkha outlets in different police station areas of Puri city, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of banned products.

City DSP Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra briefed the media about the action at a press conference. Kumbharapada IIC Bijayketan Behera and Baselisahi IIC Abinash Raut were present.