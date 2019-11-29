Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police Friday arrested two employees of a hotel located in Nayapalli police limits of Bhubaneswar on charges of videographing intimate moments of a couple and blackmailing the woman subsequently.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman under CRPC-161 and have launched a probe into the incident. The arrested duo would be produced in a court Saturday, a source said.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman, she had gone to the said hotel to celebrate her birthday November 15 evening. She and her boyfriend stayed back at the hotel room after the celebration ended as it was too late for her to return home.

The arrested employees captured some of their intimate moments through a hidden camera while they were in their room.

Later, an employee started calling the woman, saying he had a clip of her intimate moments with her boyfriend. He demanded Rs 50,000 for not leaking the video.

The woman has mentioned in her complaint that after receiving frequent threatening calls, she was under mental pressure and attempted to commit suicide.

Eventually, the blackmailers settled on an amount and the woman reached CRP square with the amount to give them. Meanwhile, locals found her sitting at CRP square and crying and informed Nayapalli police station.

Acting on the woman’s FIR, the police raided the hotel and verified the CCTV footage. Confirming that the girl had visited the hotel, they arrested the accused duo.

Further investigation is on to find out if the arrested staff had actually recorded the video or the hidden camera was planted by someone else.

PNN