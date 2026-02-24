Bhubaneswar: Two workers were killed Tuesday after a boundary wall collapsed during drain construction work in the Bhoisahi area under Badagada police limits in Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Four other workers sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to reports.

Preliminary information suggests the wall, located adjacent to the construction site, suddenly gave way and fell on the labourers engaged in the project. All the workers were rescued from the debris and taken to the hospital, where two later succumbed to their injuries.

Police reached the spot after being informed and have launched an investigation into the incident.