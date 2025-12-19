Umerkote: A 4-year-old girl was killed, and two other children were seriously injured after a wall collapsed on them while they were playing on the verandah of a house under Umerkote police limits in Nabarangpur district Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Kamabandha village under Bakadabeda panchayat in Jharigaon block.

The deceased was identified as Jamuna Bhatra, daughter of Baishakhu Bhatra. The injured children, Dhananti Bhatra, 5, and Jyoti Bhatra, 5, are undergoing treatment at the Umerkote Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Sources said Jamuna and the two other children were playing on the verandah of Baishakhu’s house when a wall suddenly collapsed, trapping them under the debris. Family members rushed to the spot after hearing the children’s cries and pulled them out. As the ambulance was delayed, the injured were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, where doctors declared Jamuna dead on arrival.