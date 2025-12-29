Chatra: Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a violent clash that led to firing between two rival groups in the Gendra village under the Kunda police station area of Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night and has created an atmosphere of panic and tension in the village. The deceased have been identified as Devendra Ganjhu and Churaman Ganjhu.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, both groups involved in the clash were previously associated with the banned Maoist organisation Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC).

As per the officials, around midnight Sunday, Devendra Ganjhu, accompanied by some of his associates, arrived at the residence of Shyam Bhokta, a resident of Gendra village. An argument reportedly broke out between Devendra Ganjhu and Shyam Bhokta over an old dispute. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

It is alleged that during the clash, Devendra Ganjhu and his associates opened indiscriminate fire. Shyam Bhokta and his brother-in-law, Gopal Ganjhu, sustained serious gunshot injuries in the firing. In the retaliatory firing that followed, Devendra Ganjhu and his associate Churaman Ganjhu were killed on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Lovalong police station in-charge Prashant Mishra, Kunda police station in-charge Prince Kumar, Simaria police inspector Sanoj Chaudhary, along with personnel from the SSB’s 35th Battalion, rushed to the spot with a police force and brought the situation under control. The police took the bodies of the deceased into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The injured were initially taken to the Pratapgarh Community Health Centre. Due to their critical condition, they were later referred to Daltonganj (Medininagar) and subsequently shifted to RIMS, Ranchi, for advanced medical treatment. Doctors have stated that the condition of both injured persons remains critical.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident is linked to a long-standing rivalry and power struggle between former members of the TPC. According to police records, Devendra Ganjhu was a former TPC member and had as many as 36 serious criminal cases registered against him. The injured Shyam Bhokta was also previously associated with the banned outfit.

A tense situation continues to prevail in the village following the incident, with residents staying indoors out of fear. Police have intensified patrolling in the area, and the case is being investigated from all angles.