Ghasipura: Tension flared up in Ghasipura in Keonjhar Tuesday after two persons died in separate accidents on National Highway No. 20.

Irate over the accident, locals staged a road blockade for a few hours Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Padmalochan Panda, 62, of Biragobindapur. Panda was going on his bicycle when a truck ran over him.

He was critically wounded while locals rushed him to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital, but he succumbed to injuries on the way.

Police seized the mineral-laden truck and the body.

In another incident, a heavy vehicle ran over Kandia Jena, 62, a pala singer at Sailang Chhak while he was on his way home on National Highway No.20.

Following the mishaps, angry locals held up traffic on NH-20 demanding compensation for the bereaved family.

They alleged the NH-20 has turned into a deathtrap while the administration has failed to curb reckless driving.