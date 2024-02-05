Bhawanipatna: Two persons died after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said Monday.

The accident took place near Dhepguda in Lanjigarh block when the speeding truck rammed into the bike from behind, they said.

The deceased were identified as Arun Dhangadamajhi and Padmalochan Patra, who were on their way to a nearby village for masonry work.

The driver of the truck is absconding and a search operation has been launched to trace him, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

PTI