Sonepur: Two men were killed on NH-57 near Sialjholi-Kukudajhor area in Sonepur district Thursday morning after the scooter they were riding collided with a truck head-on.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Police reached the spot on being informed, recovered the bodies and sent those to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. The cops also seized the vehicles involved. That said, the driver of the truck managed to flee the spot after the mishap.

According to a source, the deceased men crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction after losing control over their two-wheeler somehow.

Meanwhile, the cops have started a manhunt to nab the absconding driver.

PNN